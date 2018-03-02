News

Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc

Here's what we know so far

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 22 33 08

Events have been developing quickly this evening in West Dublin. This is what we know so far...

  • The army, armed response unit and Garda have been deployed
  • A Lidl in Tallaght has been partially bulldozed
  • A safe was stolen from the Lidl by a stolen JCB
  • Police and Army have started making arrests 

Lidl is now completely demolished after the looting 

Mobile Upload

Video from several angles captures the Lidl under attack from a stolen JCB...

Earlier in the day another Lidl in Jobstown has seen apparent looting...

A safe was apparently stolen from the Lidl and a group tried to open it using the same JCB...

Police and army have arrived on the scene and started making arrests...

