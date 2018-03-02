Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc

Here's what we know so far

Events have been developing quickly this evening in West Dublin. This is what we know so far...

The army, armed response unit and Garda have been deployed

A Lidl in Tallaght has been partially bulldozed

A safe was stolen from the Lidl by a stolen JCB

Police and Army have started making arrests

Lidl is now completely demolished after the looting

Please see below statement in relation to the incident at our branch at Fortunestown Lane, Dublin pic.twitter.com/jl8PD57Vcx — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) March 2, 2018

Video from several angles captures the Lidl under attack from a stolen JCB...

Earlier in the day another Lidl in Jobstown has seen apparent looting...

Absolutely disgusting, they have broken into the @lidl_ireland at the top of my road and are looting the place @GardaTraffic this video doing the rounds on social media pic.twitter.com/WvEySWyirq — polly molotov RGN RM ❤️💜💖🧡💙💚 (@NursepollyRgn) March 2, 2018

A safe was apparently stolen from the Lidl and a group tried to open it using the same JCB...

They've only gone and robbed the safe out of Lidl. This is why we can't have nice things, lads. pic.twitter.com/lEqdb0aJYY — Brian (@Brian_____k) March 2, 2018

Police and army have arrived on the scene and started making arrests...

Disgraceful scenes at Lidl in Tallaght this evening. How low can we go as a society?



When crisis happens we should be looking out for each other not destroying our communities



Shocking 😡😡😡#BeastoftheEast #StormEmma #looting #sneachta #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/xRdEDoea40 — Ciamhie Mc Digital (@CiamhieMc) March 2, 2018

Destroyed Fortunestown Lidl in Tallaght after it was torn down in act of vandalism with a JCB #Lidl #looting pic.twitter.com/44TehopVaw — Chai Brady (@ChaiBradyIC) March 2, 2018

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here