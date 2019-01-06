News

This Dublin Shop Sold The Winning Jackpot Ticket From The Irish Lotto Last Night

Some Dubliner is waking up filthy rich today

A National Lottery player in Dublin is marking the official end of Christmas a hell of a lot richer after winning the top prize on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 Draw.

The lucky South Dublin winner purchased their €250,000 golden ticket at the Lidl supermarket on the Sallynoggin Road, Glenageary, Co. Dublin.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today:

“This is great news for a lucky Lotto player in Dublin to wake up to this morning and a wonderful way to kick off the New Year.

Today is Nollaig Na Mban or ‘Little Christmas’ with the tradition of taking down the Christmas decorations so before you do that be sure to check your Lotto tickets, especially if you regularly shop in the Lidl store in Glenageary.”

“If you are this lucky ticketholder, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 2, 5, 12, 15, 34, 37 and the bonus ball was 8.

There were no winners of the €3,515,495 jackpot, which will roll to an estimated €4 million on the next draw on Wednesday 9th January.

For the full details of Saturday night's draw, you can find more information here.

