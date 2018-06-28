This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community

More and more brands are making a real effort to do some good in the community these days, and we love to see it.

Irish makeup brand, Madison Makeup, is donating 25% of all sales from today until Sunday to LGBT Ireland.



To celebrate Pride, the brand teamed up with influential members of the LGBT+ community for a colourful photoshoot.

The collaboration featured popular Irish drag queen stars Sasha Synthetic, Dylatrix and Regina George.

The shoot took place in three locations including Love Lane and the Icon Factory Walk in Temple Bar, and the Bernard Shaw, all of which boast colourful backgrounds and a sense of uniqueness.



LGBT Ireland provides access to a network of trained volunteers who provide a non-judgmental, confidential, listening support and information service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals as well as their family and friends.



