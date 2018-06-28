This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community
Fair play
More and more brands are making a real effort to do some good in the community these days, and we love to see it.
Irish makeup brand, Madison Makeup, is donating 25% of all sales from today until Sunday to LGBT Ireland.
To celebrate Pride, the brand teamed up with influential members of the LGBT+ community for a colourful photoshoot.
PRIDE WEEK🌈 We are delighted to announce that 25% of all of our online sales from Today until Sunday will be donated to the @lgbt.ie helpline. Thank you to our amazing models @itsreginagorj @dylatrix @ellis____dee 💛💜💙 #madisonmakeup #madison #mua #makeupartist #makeuplovers #makeupaddicts #prideweek #pride
The collaboration featured popular Irish drag queen stars Sasha Synthetic, Dylatrix and Regina George.
The shoot took place in three locations including Love Lane and the Icon Factory Walk in Temple Bar, and the Bernard Shaw, all of which boast colourful backgrounds and a sense of uniqueness.
LGBT Ireland provides access to a network of trained volunteers who provide a non-judgmental, confidential, listening support and information service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals as well as their family and friends.
READ NEXT: Warning Issued To Motorists As Firefighters Deal With Huge Dublin Blaze
Comments