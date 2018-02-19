Dubliner Named And Arrested In Australia Following Multiple Big Attacks On ATMs

Thousands of dollars had been stolen in "sophisticated" operation.

A Dubliner has been arrested in connection with multiple ATM attacks in Australia.

Stephen Anthony Dunne is facing up to nine charges in relation to the robberies and attacks of ATMs around the south east of Australia since January 2017.

News.com.au state that the 38-year-old from Blanchardstown was arrested on January 23 while allegedly robbing a cash machine.

During the arrest, police seized tens of thousands of dollars.

The Dubliner appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court the following day applying for bail, which was rejected.

Furthermore, Dunnes' legal aid lawyer said her client was willing to give up his Irish passport as part of the bail.

A man by the name of Kieran James Leonard helped Dunne with the operations which have been described as "sophisticated".

The Sun is reporting that Detective Inspector Lance Vercoe said: "We are still trying to establish the relationship between these two people.

“They would cut down through the roof, opening up the tin, cut through the ­ceilings and drop down into where the ATMs were.”

