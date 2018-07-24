Body Of Dublin Man Missing For Almost A Decade Found In France

He was travelling Europe when he disappeared.

The body of an Irish man missing since 2009 has been found in France.

According to the Missing Persons website, Paul Shine-Dixon from Finglas was heading from Amsterdam to Barcelona in May when he decided to get off the train at Perpignan for reasons that are still unknown.

He was due to meet with someone in Barcelona but instead was treated at a medical centre in France, "appearing distress."

He was last seen on the 03/05/2009 at Rue Ferdinand, Buisson area, Perpignan where it's believed that he checked himself out of the medical centre.

Image credit: Missing Persons Helpline Ireland

The Irish Examiner say that his family were informed that his body was discovered buried beside a canal in the area of Perpignan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are aware of the case and they are offering consular assistance.

