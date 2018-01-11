News

Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree

He said he was "overcome with an impulse".

Gardai

RTÉ is reporting that a 24-year-old student, who murdered his friend and attempted to kill the man whom he stole €14k from, has been jailed for life on Thursday. 

After the stabbing spree, Charles Cleary from Rathfarnham went shopping in Dundrum, socialised and paid off a credit union loan just hours after the attack took place. 

Cleary murdered his friend and music student Leo Carolan and attempted to kill Ludwig Thomas.

Thomas - a Swiss national - had called to the flat where Cleary and Carolan were present with €14,000 and wanted to ask the music student for an envelope for the cash. 

Cleary was said to be "overcome with an impulse" at the time and stabbed Ludwig Thomas a number of times in the stomach and the mouth.

When Carolan came to Thomas' aid, Cleary then stabbed him a dozen times with a different knife. 

It is being said that Cleary "just saw red" and entered into a surreal and frenzied state when he spotted the large sum of cash. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Reviews

This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
News

Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
Lifestyle

There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
Lifestyle

The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin