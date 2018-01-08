Dublin Nun Leaves Over €10m In Her Will After Death In September 2016

She had no bad spending 'habit' so...

We're not here to make any Father Ted jokes, honest, we'll leave that up to you instead.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a Dublin nun has left over €10m in her will after her sudden death in September 2016.

Veronica Kidney, also known as Sister Francis in her order, the Franciscan Missionary Sisters, of St Joseph's, died in England.

The Dublin-born nun - who was known to her family members as 'Lal' - was a member of the Kidney family who were among the main shareholders in the Jurys Hotel Group.

Her family history sees 'Lal' with roots in Marlborough Road and Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4.

Documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin at the start of January showed that Veronica Kidney had left an estate valued at €10,187,524 which also includes her convent and 25-bed nursing home in England.

With a healthy fortune like that, Sister Francis definitely didn't have any bad spending 'habit'.

We're sorry, we're leaving now...

Main Image via Channel 4



