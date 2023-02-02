Dublin ranks amongst the most Instagrammable cities in the world

And it's not the only Irish city to feature.
It's official. Dublin is one of the world's top Instagrammable cities, according to travel website Big Seven Travel.
In first place was Milan, Italy, followed by London, England, and then Paris, France.
They said this of Dublin's ranking on the list.
"With a total of 4,513,581,208 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok, Dublin is a popular destination for Instagrammers. The city is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, as well as its vibrant nightlife and charming streets."
We think Dublin being the 20th most Instagrammable city in the world is pretty impressive honestly. Never again feel awkward for getting that perfect selfie or sky pic, especially when in our capital city.
However, Dublin is not the only Irish city to make the list.
Kerry also appears, ranking as the 44th most Instagrammable city in the world. It beat out cities such as Nice, Bruges, Dubrovnik, and Interlaken.
"The county of Kerry has a total of 327,976,994 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok. Kerry, a county in the southwest of Ireland, is known for its stunning natural beauty. The region is dotted with picturesque villages, lush green landscapes and rugged coastline. The Ring of Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula are must-see destinations, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful countryside. The region is also home to the famous Skellig Michael, an island that’s home to an ancient monastic settlement and a popular spot for Instagrammers."
Not too shabby if you ask me. You can check out the full list below.
The World's Most Instagrammable Cities:
1. Milan
2. London
3. Paris
4. Istanbul
5. New York
6. Nepal
7. Chicago
8. Bali
9. Sri Lanka
10. Sydney
11. North Island
12. Baku
13. Singapore
14. Tokyo
15. Seoul
16. Maldives
17. Seattle
18. Buenos Aires
19. Ibiza
20. Dublin
21. Marrakech
22. Iceland
23. New Orleans
24. Tulum
25. Hong Kong
26. Cape Town
27. Phuket
28. Oahu
29. Kuala Lumpur
30. Prague
31. Bergen
32. Tbilisi
33. Edinburgh
34. Warsaw
35. Santorini
36. Tahiti
37. Havana
38. Lisbon
39. Boracay
40. Banff
41. Hoi An
42. Amalfi Coast
43. Wadi Rum
44. Kerry
45. Interlaken
46. Dubrovnik
47. Masai Mara
48. Ha Long Bay
49. Bruges
50. Nice
Header image via Diogo Palhais on Unsplash
READ ON: 8 reasons why St. Brigid is the original girl-boss