Dublin ranks amongst the most Instagrammable cities in the world

By Katy Thornton

February 2, 2023 at 11:17am

And it's not the only Irish city to feature.

 

It's official. Dublin is one of the world's top Instagrammable cities, according to travel website Big Seven Travel.

In first place was Milan, Italy, followed by London, England, and then Paris, France.

Photo via Rahul Kanike on Unsplash

 

They said this of Dublin's ranking on the list.

"With a total of 4,513,581,208 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok, Dublin is a popular destination for Instagrammers. The city is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, as well as its vibrant nightlife and charming streets."

We think Dublin being the 20th most Instagrammable city in the world is pretty impressive honestly. Never again feel awkward for getting that perfect selfie or sky pic, especially when in our capital city.

However, Dublin is not the only Irish city to make the list.

Photo via Mark de Jong on Unsplash

 

Kerry also appears, ranking as the 44th most Instagrammable city in the world. It beat out cities such as Nice, Bruges, Dubrovnik, and Interlaken.

"The county of Kerry has a total of 327,976,994 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok. Kerry, a county in the southwest of Ireland, is known for its stunning natural beauty. The region is dotted with picturesque villages, lush green landscapes and rugged coastline. The Ring of Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula are must-see destinations, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful countryside. The region is also home to the famous Skellig Michael, an island that’s home to an ancient monastic settlement and a popular spot for Instagrammers."

Not too shabby if you ask me. You can check out the full list below.

The World's Most Instagrammable Cities:

1. Milan

2. London

3. Paris

4. Istanbul

5. New York

6. Nepal

7. Chicago

8. Bali

9. Sri Lanka

10. Sydney

11. North Island

12. Baku

13. Singapore

14. Tokyo

15. Seoul

16. Maldives

17. Seattle

18. Buenos Aires

19. Ibiza

20. Dublin

21. Marrakech

22. Iceland

23. New Orleans

24. Tulum

25. Hong Kong

26. Cape Town

27. Phuket

28. Oahu

29. Kuala Lumpur

30. Prague

31. Bergen

32. Tbilisi

33. Edinburgh

34. Warsaw

35. Santorini

36. Tahiti

37. Havana

38. Lisbon

39. Boracay

40. Banff

41. Hoi An

42. Amalfi Coast

43. Wadi Rum

44. Kerry

45. Interlaken

46. Dubrovnik

47. Masai Mara

48. Ha Long Bay

49. Bruges

50. Nice

Header image via Diogo Palhais on Unsplash

READ ON: 8 reasons why St. Brigid is the original girl-boss

