This Dublin Shop Bizarrely Sold Not One But Two Massive Winning Lotto Tickets Last NIght

A North Dublin shop is celebrating on the double today after selling not one but two tickets which shared in last night’s National Lottery Daily Millions Plus top prize of €500,000.

Staff at Circle K in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, were thrilled at the news that possibly two of their customers will be sharing this mega win. The win comes days after Circle K in Kill North, Kildare, sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000.

The National Lottery confirmed that two normal play tickets with last nights winning Daily Million Plus numbers were sold in Circle K, Clonshagh, yesterday. The winning numbers are: 5, 14, 17, 24, 26, 37 and bonus number 6.

A spokesperson said:

"It is very unusual for the same shop to sell two tickets with the same numbers, and for them to win a big prize. What are the chances! It could be a case that the same person played more than once with the same numbers. But we are delighted for the winner or winners and urge all our players to check their numbers.."

Shop manager Tahir Mughal said there is great excitement in the shop as news of the win spread.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who play Daily Millions every day, including truck drivers, so we are delighted if their numbers have come up."

This has been a bumper month for Daily Millions with no less than three players becoming instant millionaires after winning the Daily Millions top prize since December. The Daily Millions draw takes place at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m each day.