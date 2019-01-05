This Dublin Street Has Won The World Famous 'Great Street Award'
We're not going to lie, we hadn't heard of these awards before today but now that we have, we're glad that Dublin scooped home one.
The 'Great Street Award' was won by the capital's very own, South William Street at the 2019 Urbanism Awards in London.
The website said that:
"The Irish street has demonstrated an inherited flexibility and a creative use of the past. The street has consistently had to reinvent itself and each reinvention has added layers of richness and delight to the street’s special place in Dublin.
"The small grain of development allows start-up businesses to flourish and the supportive nature of the business community has encouraged growth,” said Alistair Barr AoU, lead assessor.
As well as this, Kilmainham Civic Space in Dublin was also shortlisted for the 'Great Place' award but was beaten to the title by Granary Square in London.
2019 Urbanism Awards finalists (winners are asterisked):
EUROPEAN CITY OF THE YEAR
- Leipzig, Germany*
- Nantes, France
- Zurich, Switzerland
THE GREAT TOWN AWARD
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Chelmsford, Essex
- Paisley, Renfrewshire*
THE GREAT NEIGHBOURHOOD AWARD
- Ancoats, Manchester, England
- Hackney Wick, London, England
- Kelham Island, Sheffield, England*
THE GREAT STREET AWARD
- Argyle Street, Glasgow, Scotland
- Kirkgate, Leeds, England
- South William Street, Dublin, Ireland*
THE GREAT PLACE AWARD
- Granary Square, London, England*
- Kilmainham Civic Space, Dublin, Ireland
- Maritime Quarter, Swansea, Wales
