Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday

Repairs are being carried out in the area.

Tap Water

Water restrictions are currently in place in parts of Dublin as the aftermath of Storm Emma is still being felt. 

South Dublin County Council have said that a number of repairs will be carried out in Dublin 22 on Monday (12th March) afternoon. 

Water restrictions are currently in place for parts of Dublin.

South Dublin County Council said a number of repairs are being carried out in Dublin 22 on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the nature of the repairs, customers in the Lucan, Palmerstown, Neilstown and Rowlagh areas can expect supply disruptions until early afternoon,” the council said.

In a statement on their website, Irish Water said that: 

"There will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the works. Works have an estimated completion time of 2pm on 12 March.

"If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: SDU019355."

Irish Water is expected to outline an update about further restrictions in Dublin later on Monday. Eamon Gallen, general manager said last week that the problems will persist in some areas until April and May.

However, a full service is also expected in Dublin this weekend for St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

