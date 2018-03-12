Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday

Repairs are being carried out in the area.

Water restrictions are currently in place in parts of Dublin as the aftermath of Storm Emma is still being felt.

South Dublin County Council have said that a number of repairs will be carried out in Dublin 22 on Monday (12th March) afternoon.

Water restrictions are currently in place for parts of Dublin.

South Dublin County Council said a number of repairs are being carried out in Dublin 22 on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the nature of the repairs, customers in the Lucan, Palmerstown, Neilstown and Rowlagh areas can expect supply disruptions until early afternoon,” the council said.

South Dublin County Council's Water Operations Section, on behalf of @IWCare will be carrying out repairs at



1.FONTHILL ROAD SOUTH, D22



2.NANGOR ROAD, CLONDALKIN, D22



Any further queries should be addressed to Irish Water on 1850 278 278

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nqcwPFySCt — South Dublin Co Co (@sdublincoco) March 12, 2018

Due to the nature of the repairs, customers in the LUCAN, PALMERSTOWN, NEILSTOWN, ROWLAGH areas can expect supply disruptions until early afternoon



Any further queries should be addressed to Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

(2/2) — South Dublin Co Co (@sdublincoco) March 12, 2018

#IWDublin: Valve repair works may disrupt supply to Lucan, Clondalkin, Palmerstown & surrounds until 2pm today. See https://t.co/Qo971XesC1 for more. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) March 12, 2018

In a statement on their website, Irish Water said that:

"There will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the works. Works have an estimated completion time of 2pm on 12 March.

"If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: SDU019355."

Irish Water is expected to outline an update about further restrictions in Dublin later on Monday. Eamon Gallen, general manager said last week that the problems will persist in some areas until April and May.

However, a full service is also expected in Dublin this weekend for St Patrick’s Day festivities.



READ NEXT: Legendary Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Named As St. Patrick’s Festival's Inaugural International Guest Of Honour

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here