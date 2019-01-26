News

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today

Big works are ongoing so be prepared

Tap Water

Around one hundred thousand people will be without water in certain Dublin areas for the rest of Saturday.

Works had to be completed on a major leak to water main pipes in Dublin 2 and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.

They are expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

Speaking to 98FM, Irish Water's Regional Operations Manager John O'Donoghue said:

"This is quite a substantial leak that we have on the trunk main coming from Stillorgan going all the way in to the city," he said.

"The pipe itself is down quite a distance, it's two and a half meters to the top of the pipe so it's quite a major operation.

"It's in the middle of a bus lane as well on the outward bound bus lane on the Stillorgan road.

"There's quite a lot of planning involved and disruption in terms of traffic, but obviously we're most conscious of all of the disruption to householders."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

