Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today

Around one hundred thousand people will be without water in certain Dublin areas for the rest of Saturday.

Works had to be completed on a major leak to water main pipes in Dublin 2 and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.

They are expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

Speaking to 98FM, Irish Water's Regional Operations Manager John O'Donoghue said:



"This is quite a substantial leak that we have on the trunk main coming from Stillorgan going all the way in to the city," he said.

"The pipe itself is down quite a distance, it's two and a half meters to the top of the pipe so it's quite a major operation.

"It's in the middle of a bus lane as well on the outward bound bus lane on the Stillorgan road.

"There's quite a lot of planning involved and disruption in terms of traffic, but obviously we're most conscious of all of the disruption to householders."