Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September

Paul Crute, principal of Ireland's most expensive school, was on the Sean O'Rourke show on Thursday morning to talk more about the school which he described as "ground-breaking."

It is set to open in Dublin in September 2018 with fees starting at €15,900 and ranging up as far as €24,000 per student.

The Nord Anglia school will be situated in Sandyford and will offer the International Baccalaureate - a high quality and international education program - to both Irish and global students.

"The fees are eye-catching but you can't compare the school to any school you've got in Ireland currently. There's only 200 schools on the planet that will offer the curriculum that this school is offering," Crute said to O'Rourke.



"It'll be the first all-through international (school) but it will offer the three stages of the International Baccalaureate.

"It will have bespoke collaborations with some of the world's best universities who've helped design the curriculum such as Juilliard and MIT. It's going to be a ground-breaking exercise.

"We're hoping the school will help sell Ireland to international companies wanting to relocate.

"Parents are looking for a school that they can stay for three or four years and then pick up the same curriculum in another country. You can pick up where you left off. There are 4,000 international schools across the world," he stated.

The interest in the school already has been overwhelming but no students have registered as of yet.

You can listen to more about the school here which starts around the 46:10 minute mark.

