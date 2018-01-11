News

Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September

Ah, school. The best days of your life.

School

Paul Crute, principal of Ireland's most expensive school, was on the Sean O'Rourke show on Thursday morning to talk more about the school which he described as "ground-breaking."

It is set to open in Dublin in September 2018 with fees starting at €15,900 and ranging up as far as €24,000 per student. 

The Nord Anglia school will be situated in Sandyford and will offer the International Baccalaureate - a high quality and international education program - to both Irish and global students.

"The fees are eye-catching but you can't compare the school to any school you've got in Ireland currently. There's only 200 schools on the planet that will offer the curriculum that this school is offering," Crute said to O'Rourke. 

"It'll be the first all-through international (school) but it will offer the three stages of the International Baccalaureate. 

"It will have bespoke collaborations with some of the world's best universities who've helped design the curriculum such as Juilliard and MIT. It's going to be a ground-breaking exercise.

"We're hoping the school will help sell Ireland to international companies wanting to relocate.

"Parents are looking for a school that they can stay for three or four years and then pick up the same curriculum in another country. You can pick up where you left off. There are 4,000 international schools across the world," he stated.

The interest in the school already has been overwhelming but no students have registered as of yet. 

You can listen to more about the school here which starts around the 46:10 minute mark.

READ NEXT: There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Reviews

This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
News

Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
Lifestyle

There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
Lifestyle

The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin