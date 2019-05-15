Dublin Zoo Wants Help Naming Their Baby Gorilla

Isn’t she such a dote?

Dublin Zoo’s latest addition, a female baby gorilla, has won the hearts of the nation.

The new western lowland gorilla was born to first-time mother Kafi and father Bangui.

The little cutie was born weighing in at around 2kg.

Father Bangui arrived at Dublin Zoo last year and was soon accepted as the new alpha-male of the troop, following the death of long-time alpha male ‘silverback’ Harry.

Helen Clarke-Bennett, Team Leader of the African Plains at the zoo, said, “Kafi is doing a fantastic job so far as a first-time mother, keeping the young baby physically close in these crucial early stages.

“Bangui is proving to be an attentive father and at night has been sleeping close to Kafi and the baby.”

She added: “Kafi seems comfortable and at ease and we expect her to mix with the rest of the gorilla troop very soon.

“Since she arrived with us back in 2012, Kafi has witnessed other female gorillas give birth and raise their young which has been a huge help in teaching Kafi how to look after her own baby.”

Aww… How lovely!

As the gorilla is still without a name, Dublin Zoo has appealed to the masses to give their ideas of names.

SSE Electricity, Dublin Zoo’s sustainability partner, has asked people to suggest names which reflect the gorilla’s West African origin.

Anyone who enters will be in with a chance to win a year’s free 100% green electricity and an annual family pass to Dublin Zoo.

You can enter suggestions here.