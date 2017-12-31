News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

New year, new park

A brand new park on Dublin's south side has opened to the public for the very first time this New Year's Eve.

Bought by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council two years ago at a cost of €4.25 millio, Fernhill Park and Gardens in Stepaside has since been redeveloped for the local community.

Boasting close proximity to the mountains, Fernhill is a former substantial family residence with ancillary buildings on 34 hectares of land (gardens, parkland, woodland and agricultural land) just south of the Enniskerry Road at Stepaside, County Dublin. 

According to it's website: ''[The house and gardens] form an important component of the historic landscape on the fringe of Dublin City and an impressive example of a small estate dating back to around 1723. 

''The former substantial family residence with ancillary buildings is surrounded by gardens, parkland, woodland and agricultural land in an elevated location overlooking Dublin Bay.''

DLR Cathaoirleach Tom Murphy revealed that he thinks it's a fantastic amenity to give to the local people and their families:

''It's another "green lung" that people can access some open space. There's a lot of apartments in this part of Dublin. There's going to be organic gardens, a coffee shop and an interactive play area for children as well.''

