Dublin’s Red Squirrel Mural Is Being Removed

There’s some sad news about one of the city’s most beloved art installations today. It is being reported that the iconic Red Squirrel mural at the top of Tara Street is going to be taken down.

The mural was created by Portuguese environmental artist Artur Bordalo, who used a combination of painting and sculpture to create the 3D illusion.

I believe Dublin loses Bordalo ii's Red Squirrel art this week. 👋🐿️😔 It really is an extraordinary construction of street art. The squirrel took five days to build in April 2017 with the base assembled from car parts, bike wheels, and plastic barriers before being painted over pic.twitter.com/MchzamQgrc — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) June 25, 2019

The piece was constructed using rubbish and waste found around the city, such as damaged car parts, televisions, bicycle frames, chicken wire and office materials.

The installation took five days to complete and was constructed as part of a series called Trash Animals, which saw Bordalo create similar pieces in 24 other countries.

The construction of the piece was captured by Irish filmmakers Trevor Whelan and Rua Meegan in their short film A Life Of Waste.

Artur Bordalo chose to construct the red squirrel because the species is under threat from deforestation as well as a virus carried by the grey squirrel, whose population outnumbers that of the red squirrel six-to-one.

It is reported that the piece will be removed due to building works that are planned for the site.