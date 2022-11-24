Dún Laoghaire crowned as Europe's greatest town of 2022

By Stephen Porzio

November 24, 2022 at 3:52pm

Share:

Quite the honour.

Dún Laoghaire has been named Europe's "Great Town" of 2022 at the Urbanism Awards.

Run by the non-profit organisation the Academy of Urbanism, the awards are designed to recognise the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

In a statement, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said the suburb was chosen by the Urbanism Awards for its Coastal Mobility Cycle Route and Village public realm project, which connects urban villages, bathing places, walks and parks along the coast.

Receiving the award, An Cathaoirleach Councillor Mary Hanafin said:

Advertisement

"Dún Laoghaire is delighted to be awarded best large town / small city by the Academy.

"The judges were particularly impressed with the energy in the town, the political and executive leadership, the inclusive nature of voluntary and business groups and the willingness to incorporate active travel, landmark buildings like the Lexicon and our natural environment into a vibrant town.

"Nominees for awards included Inverness, Trieste, and Malaga, so this award for Dún Laoghaire is very significant for the whole community."

Meanwhile, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Chief Executive Frank Curran added:

"Dún Laoghaire winning the Academy of Urbanism, Great Town award 2022 is recognition of what has been achieved by the Council working closely with local communities, businesses, and other partners.

"The Academy’s assessment referenced the creation of lively urban spaces that people value and use and the flourishing shopping street with a broad range of retail and services. I am delighted Dún Laoghaire received this award."

In regards to other winners at the awards, Trieste in Italy was named the European city of the year, while Govanhill in Glasgow, Scotland was crowned Europe's great neighbourhood.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Dublin's first ever Afro-inspired Christmas market is coming to the EPIC

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Dublin's first ever Afro-inspired Christmas market is coming to the EPIC

Maynooth as a romcom and 'everything' croissants - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Fable Bakery have teamed up with Sprout at their Dawson Street spot

El Milagro to leave Malahide Marina after 18 months

You may also love

'Bigger and better than ever' new M&S Liffey Valley opens today

Rent costs 14.1% more than it did last year according to new Daft report

Over 65s in Dublin emergency accommodation has risen by 30% in last year

Security guard suspended from The Academy following racism allegations