Dún Laoghaire crowned as Europe's greatest town of 2022

Quite the honour.

Dún Laoghaire has been named Europe's "Great Town" of 2022 at the Urbanism Awards.

Run by the non-profit organisation the Academy of Urbanism, the awards are designed to recognise the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

In a statement, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said the suburb was chosen by the Urbanism Awards for its Coastal Mobility Cycle Route and Village public realm project, which connects urban villages, bathing places, walks and parks along the coast.

Receiving the award, An Cathaoirleach Councillor Mary Hanafin said:

"Dún Laoghaire is delighted to be awarded best large town / small city by the Academy. "The judges were particularly impressed with the energy in the town, the political and executive leadership, the inclusive nature of voluntary and business groups and the willingness to incorporate active travel, landmark buildings like the Lexicon and our natural environment into a vibrant town. "Nominees for awards included Inverness, Trieste, and Malaga, so this award for Dún Laoghaire is very significant for the whole community."

Meanwhile, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Chief Executive Frank Curran added:

"Dún Laoghaire winning the Academy of Urbanism, Great Town award 2022 is recognition of what has been achieved by the Council working closely with local communities, businesses, and other partners. "The Academy’s assessment referenced the creation of lively urban spaces that people value and use and the flourishing shopping street with a broad range of retail and services. I am delighted Dún Laoghaire received this award."

In regards to other winners at the awards, Trieste in Italy was named the European city of the year, while Govanhill in Glasgow, Scotland was crowned Europe's great neighbourhood.

The Great Neighbourhood 2022:

Govanhill, Glasgow

Huge well done to @GovanhillHA who couldn’t join in person but shared some thoughtful words of thanks and appreciation in a video.

Thank you to @JTP_placemaking for sponsoring this Award #UrbanismAwards pic.twitter.com/Nd8QjO19Xp — The Academy of Urbanism (@theAoU) November 23, 2022

