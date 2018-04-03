News

Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations

Groceries and blow dries - now there's a good combo...

Hair Salon

It was just a few months ago that Penneys introduced a pop-up hair and make-up salon in its Mary Street store, and now it looks like the trend is catching on.

Dunnes Stores has become the latest retailer to introduce a hair and beauty salon to one of its locations, meaning you can kill two birds with the one stone - grab your groceries and pop in for a quick blow-dry.

The grocery-retailer has teamed up with Blow Hair Salon to operate a concession area in Dunnes Stores on Henry Street.

Blow dries, upstyles, nails, threading, tinting, lashes and makeup services will all be available at the in-store salon.

The salon is located on the ground floor just inside the main door, and more information on services, prices and opening hours can be found here.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

