Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations

It was just a few months ago that Penneys introduced a pop-up hair and make-up salon in its Mary Street store, and now it looks like the trend is catching on.

Dunnes Stores has become the latest retailer to introduce a hair and beauty salon to one of its locations, meaning you can kill two birds with the one stone - grab your groceries and pop in for a quick blow-dry.

A post shared by Blow Hair Salon (@blowsalon_dublin) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:59pm PDT

The grocery-retailer has teamed up with Blow Hair Salon to operate a concession area in Dunnes Stores on Henry Street.



Blow dries, upstyles, nails, threading, tinting, lashes and makeup services will all be available at the in-store salon.

The salon is located on the ground floor just inside the main door, and more information on services, prices and opening hours can be found here.

