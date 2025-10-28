English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

Awful news.

An English tourist who was left in a coma after being allegedly kicked in the head in Dublin has died.

It’s been reported that the victim died over the weekend.

The man, who was in his early 40s, was rushed to hospital following the alleged assault in the early hours of August 21.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was placed into an induced coma in a critical condition.

He was later transferred back to England where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent that the man passed away in the UK.

They said: “The man (40s) injured following a serious assault in Temple Bar on the 21st of August 2025 passed away in the UK on Saturday the 25th October 2025.

“As this matter is now before the courts, this office will not be providing further information.”