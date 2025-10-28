Search icon

News

28th Oct 2025

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

Lovin' Media

Awful news.

An English tourist who was left in a coma after being allegedly kicked in the head in Dublin has died.

It’s been reported that the victim died over the weekend.

The man, who was in his early 40s, was rushed to hospital following the alleged assault in the early hours of August 21.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was placed into an induced coma in a critical condition.

He was later transferred back to England where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent that the man passed away in the UK.

They said: “The man (40s) injured following a serious assault in Temple Bar on the 21st of August 2025 passed away in the UK on Saturday the 25th October 2025.

“As this matter is now before the courts, this office will not be providing further information.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Meet the stars banishing the taboo surrounding sex in Ireland

sensitive

Meet the stars banishing the taboo surrounding sex in Ireland

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

dublin gallery weekend

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

By Ava Keady

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

dublin gallery weekend

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

By Ava Keady

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

food

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Load more stories