ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc

They also urged electric gate owners to check that their gates can be used manually.

The ESB has issued a warning about the possibility of power outages in a number of parts of the country as Storm Dylan rages on. 

Two weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann thus far, with a Status Orange Warning issued for Donegal.

An ESB spokesperson revealed that crews in mainly the west and north are making "the necessary preparations in advance of Storm Dylan, with all internal resources on alert."

They continued: "We continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy our crews to restore supply.

"Crews from other areas of the country also stand ready to assist in any restoration effort if necessary."

The ESB took to Twitter to voice their concerns. 

They also urged that those with electric gates should double-check that they also work manually.

The spokesperson added: 

"If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

"Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999."

Those without power can check on when their fault is expected to be repaired here.

