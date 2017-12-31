ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc

They also urged electric gate owners to check that their gates can be used manually.

The ESB has issued a warning about the possibility of power outages in a number of parts of the country as Storm Dylan rages on.

Two weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann thus far, with a Status Orange Warning issued for Donegal.

An ESB spokesperson revealed that crews in mainly the west and north are making "the necessary preparations in advance of Storm Dylan, with all internal resources on alert."

They continued: "We continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy our crews to restore supply.

"Crews from other areas of the country also stand ready to assist in any restoration effort if necessary."

The ESB took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

#StormDylan may cause some outages if you have your MPRN number you can get updates or log your fault here https://t.co/9D73HNABJ7 If you get an ebill from your Supplier log on now and note your MPRN #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 30, 2017

They also urged that those with electric gates should double-check that they also work manually.

These are some of the charts for #StormDylan Left hand side is 3am right hand side is 6am if you lose supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY Maybe charge all devices prior to midnight , do not charge items overnight #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/oxYSPjCCib — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 30, 2017

The spokesperson added:

"If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

"Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999."

With #StormDylan due to hit overnight we would remind everyone if you see damaged Network or fallen wires DO NOT TOUCH DO NOT GO NEAR RING 1850372999 or 353 212382410 #StaysafeStayclear — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 30, 2017

Those without power can check on when their fault is expected to be repaired here.

READ NEXT: PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend