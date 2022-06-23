Everything we know about the return of The Dublin Horse Show 2022

The annual event is taking place on August 17th – 21st on the iconic grounds of Dublin 4's RDS

After a two-year hiatus, the country's favourite horse show is back with a bang and a buck.

When:

The Dublin Horse Show is on for five days, from Wednesday August 17th until Sunday August 21st 2022.

Where:

The event takes place at the RDS on Dublin 4's Merrion Road, Ballsbridge.

What is it:

Primarily it is a horse show, but over time it has dovetailed into an event for fashion and socialising. Whether you are horse-girl or guy, the show is a bit of craic and a great day out.

What is there to see at it:

First and foremost sport, which will see over 1,600 horses and ponies from around Ireland and the world's best international showjumpers competing across five days. Competitions range from Irish Draught classes, pony club games to the side saddle competitions.

The Highlight:

Like anything this changes from person-to-person, however the Puissance which takes place on Saturday (the 20th) is perhaps the most-loved event of the whole show. It's a nail-biting one to watch, as the world's best showjumpers navigate a course that culminates in a jump that increases in height each round. Each round the iconic red and white bricks of the jump are stacked higher and higher until it seems no horse is able to jump it.

What else is there to do:

There's over 300 stands selling mostly horse-focused products, everything from harnesses, saddles to soap, there's also live demonstrations and talks on equine assisted therapy and personal wellness.

What's the best day to go:

Completely depends on what you want to get out of your trip to The Horse Show. The opening day, Wednesday (17th) brings a lot of pageantry and junior competitions, while Thursday (18th) is Ladies Day considered the oldest Ladies Day in the world, which hosts the Best Dressed competition. Heavier breeds take centre stage on Friday (19th) while Saturday (20th) has the Puissance, while Sunday (21st) culminates in the Longines Grand Prix of Ireland which has the highest stakes (and the largest prize fund).

Where do you get tickets:

You can grab tickets online from Ticketmaster

What's the craic with tickets:

Tickets are sold daily, priced at €23 for an adult, €17 for a child, student or OAP and €65 for a family of five.

Header image /dublinhorseshow on IG

