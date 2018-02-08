The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin

It's an obvious problem that wasn't taken into consideration properly.

People were DELIGHTED earlier in the week when it was announced that Dublin was getting seven new longer trams.

These trams - which are 12m longer than the ones currently in operation - have been ordered and luckily enough, one arrived and started working immediately on Wednesday.

They are the longest trams in the world and the National Transport Authority said that they would reduce wait times and improve commuter services.

However, as pointed out in The Irish Times, they failed to take one point about the longer trams into consideration.

The new 55-metre Luas was forced to come to a halt this morning due to a medical emergency on a tram ahead.

The tram was stopped on O'Connell Bridge and the end of the Luas was sticking out across the south quays.

The publication states that:

"The final 10 metres of the tram stretched, unmoving across the yellow box on one of the city’s busiest focal points."

Thankfully the Luas took off again before the traffic lights changed and all hell broke loose but if it was another minute later, that could have been a different story.

