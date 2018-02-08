News

The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin

It's an obvious problem that wasn't taken into consideration properly.

Luas

People were DELIGHTED earlier in the week when it was announced that Dublin was getting seven new longer trams.

These trams - which are 12m longer than the ones currently in operation - have been ordered and luckily enough, one arrived and started working immediately on Wednesday.

They are the longest trams in the world and the National Transport Authority said that they would reduce wait times and improve commuter services. 

However, as pointed out in The Irish Times, they failed to take one point about the longer trams into consideration.

The new 55-metre Luas was forced to come to a halt this morning due to a medical emergency on a tram ahead. 

The tram was stopped on O'Connell Bridge and the end of the Luas was sticking out across the south quays.

The publication states that: 

"The final 10 metres of the tram stretched, unmoving across the yellow box on one of the city’s busiest focal points."

Thankfully the Luas took off again before the traffic lights changed and all hell broke loose but if it was another minute later, that could have been a different story. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning Over Popular Treatment Products

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
These Are The Areas Infected In Leinster By Irish Water's "No Drink No Wash" Warning
These Are The Areas Infected In Leinster By Irish Water's "No Drink No Wash" Warning
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Recall Warning About These Type Of Laptops
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Recall Warning About These Type Of Laptops
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Lifestyle

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin