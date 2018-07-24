Calls For Extra Security After Transport Worker Assaulted At Connolly Station

Rail staff has called for extra security following an assault on a worker at Connolly Station over the weekend, Newstalk reports.

The victim suffered a fractured wrist during the incident and the National Bus & Rail Union has written to Transport Minister Shane Ross asking for increased security to protect its members.

General Secretary Dermot O'Leary told Newstalk Breakfast that workers "don't have the powers of detention and arrest, and they themselves travel in teams for their own safety."

He added that "they need immediate resources. Whether that's assisting the company in ramping up private security in the interim, or maybe using some extra Garda resources through the Minister for Justice's office."

