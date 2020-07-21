Face masks are now mandatory in the Dáil

All politicians will now be required to wear face masks in the Dáil in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Face masks/coverings have become a central part of everyday life. Already mandatory while on public transport and in all shops and retail centres, all politicians at the Dáil will also be required to wear them from today onwards.

TDs, senators and all other officials (including Oireachtas staff and reporters) have been informed that mask-wearing will be compulsory while at Leinster House or Dublin's Convention Centre with immediate effect. RTE reports that Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl alerted politicians by means of a letter to TDs yesterday morning.

Prompted to do so due to concern over a spike in the number of reported cases in the country, it's thought that introducing the use of face masks to the Dáil will encourage the public to follow suit and adhere to public health advice on the matter.

The Dáil Business Committee has said that face coverings will be made available for those visiting the Convention Centre and Leinster House, however, people are strongly encouraged to have their own on their person at all times.

The letter from Ceann Comhairle Ó Fearghaíl reads:

"The wearing of a face covering can play an important part in indoor settings where it is not always possible to adhere to two-metre distancing.

"Therefore, I am strongly encouraging members to wear a face-covering in shared spaces and circulation areas, where at all possible, with effect from today, Monday, 20 July."

