Family Of Woman Found Dead In Ranelagh Open Up About 'Devastation' At Today's Discovery

"It has torn the soul out of us"

Garda Tape

The family of a woman found dead in a Ranelagh property this afternoon has spoken out about their grief, saying "it has torn the soul out of us". 

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found at around 3:45pm today at a house on Ranelagh Road, after Gardaí had been called to the scene as part of an investigation into a missing person. 

It is understood the woman's body was discovered in a wardrobe. 

The deceased's uncle told reporters from independent.ie:

"I'm just devastated, the whole family is, just taken apart, [it has] just torn the soul out of us. I just don't know what came out of this at all, why it happened," he said.

"A couple of days (she was missing), we had a feeling something was up, but we couldn't put it together and we were searching everywhere."

Shortly after the call was made to Gardaí, a man at the property jumped from a third-storey window and was taken to hospital with severe leg injuries.

The scene at Ranelagh Road is sealed off this evening and has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious and have appealed for information.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

