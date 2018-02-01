News

Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today

A very sad start to February.

Garda Back Jacket

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Drogheda to Slane Road today, 1st of Feburary. 

The collision between a car and a van occurred at approximately 8.05am on Thursday morning. 

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured in the collision and taken in an ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co. Louth where she was  later pronounced dead. 

The driver and passenger of the van received non-life threatening injuries.
 
The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen around 4pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Drogheda on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

This news comes after Gardaí confirmed another serious road traffic collision had taken place on another road in Leinster on Thursday morning and in Cork also

All three incidents took place in the space of one hour.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

