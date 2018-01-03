Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin

Be careful out there

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning to drivers this morning in the aftermath of Storm Eleanor.

Trees and other debris are causing problems on various roads in the capital, including the Slade Valley Road outside Saggart.

Roads are busier then yesterday, in the aftermath of #StormEleanor be aware of debris & trees as you make your way #Dublin pic.twitter.com/iM3dacNsBW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 3, 2018

Alden Rd Bayside remains temporarily blocked by fallen tree pending removal #StormEleanor #Dublin pic.twitter.com/I4cATRn5mu — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 2, 2018

Roads across the rest of Ireland are also blocked due to trees, debris and flooding.

#TIPPERARY Debris s/bound on M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd between J23 Moneygall & J24 Toomevara https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 3, 2018

#CORK Fallen tree blocking the Farnanes/Coachford Rd (R619), just off the main N22 Cork/Killarney Rd. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 3, 2018

Road users are advised to stay up to date with weather warnings and remain vigilant throughout the day.

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital