Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin

Be careful out there

Trees

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a warning to drivers this morning in the aftermath of Storm Eleanor. 

Trees and other debris are causing problems on various roads in the capital, including the Slade Valley Road outside Saggart. 

Roads across the rest of Ireland are also blocked due to trees, debris and flooding. 

Road users are advised to stay up to date with weather warnings and remain vigilant throughout the day. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade 'Busier Than Ophelia' As Storm Eleanor Batters The Capital

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
