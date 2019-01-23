PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared

There are currently six fire engines outside the National Gallery Of Ireland on Merrion Square.

A big crowd has gathered outside but there is no visible smoke or fire coming from the outside of the building.

It is feared that the fire may have taken place inside the building.

Photo credit: Matthew Dever.

UPDATED 14:38

Dublin Fire Brigade have said that three fire engines from Tara St and three from Donnybrook stations are currently attending the fire on Merrion Sq West.

They also confirmed that a breathing apparatus is currently in use

"There was a fire in a server room, building is currently being ventilated at the moment."

More to follow.