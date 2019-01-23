News

PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared

A crowd had gathered outside

National Gallery Of Art Main 1

There are currently six fire engines outside the National Gallery Of Ireland on Merrion Square.

A big crowd has gathered outside but there is no visible smoke or fire coming from the outside of the building.

It is feared that the fire may have taken place inside the building.

National Gallery Of Art
National Gallery Of Art 1
National Gallery Of Art 2

Photo credit: Matthew Dever.

UPDATED 14:38

Dublin Fire Brigade have said that three fire engines from Tara St and three from Donnybrook stations are currently attending the fire on Merrion Sq West.

They also confirmed that a breathing apparatus is currently in use

"There was a fire in a server room, building is currently being ventilated at the moment."

More to follow.

National Gallery Of Art Fire
