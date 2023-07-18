Four domestic rabbits rescued in Stephen's Green after being let loose

People are being strongly urged not to do this.

Over the weekend, four domestic rabbits were discovered in St Stephen's Green park after being let loose deliberately.

According to Gillian Bird at the DSPCA, it took three park wardens to track the rabbits down, who are all of the Lionhead breed and are commonly kept as house pets. It is thought that someone released the rabbits into the park because they no longer wanted them.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) who oversee the park confirmed that they had rescued four rabbits and that they handed them off to the DSPCA on Monday morning.

When asked for insight into the issue, Bird said that it was a "terrible thing to do to a helpless animals with all the foxes, feral cats and hazards in the city".

The four rabbits are currently in the care of the DSPCA; there are two white, one black, and one brown and white Lionhead rabbit.

