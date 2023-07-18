Four domestic rabbits rescued in Stephen's Green after being let loose

By Katy Thornton

July 18, 2023 at 9:21am

Share:

People are being strongly urged not to do this.

Over the weekend, four domestic rabbits were discovered in St Stephen's Green park after being let loose deliberately.

According to Gillian Bird at the DSPCA, it took three park wardens to track the rabbits down, who are all of the Lionhead breed and are commonly kept as house pets. It is thought that someone released the rabbits into the park because they no longer wanted them.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) who oversee the park confirmed that they had rescued four rabbits and that they handed them off to the DSPCA on Monday morning.

When asked for insight into the issue, Bird said that it was a "terrible thing to do to a helpless animals with all the foxes, feral cats and hazards in the city".

Advertisement

The four rabbits are currently in the care of the DSPCA; there are two white, one black, and one brown and white Lionhead rabbit.

People are being strongly urged to not do this; in conversation with The Irish Times, Bird criticised the actions as "irresponsible".

READ ON:

- Dublin pub threatens 'bring your own toilet paper' policy as prices soar

Advertisement

- Have you noticed the 4,500 year old dolmen in the Phoenix Park?

- Howth home owned by Vogue Williams hits market for €1.29m

Share:

Latest articles

Fired Up to open new pizza spot in Donnybrook

5 places in Dublin to find a sandwich inspired by “The Bear”

Dublin brewery to host a rock inspired Oktoberfest event this year

Greenville Deli to open their third sambo spot in Monkstown

You may also love

Say hello to Dublin's newest Izakaya that even has a nightclub

Have you noticed the 4,500 year old dolmen in the Phoenix Park?

2 Spanish seafood inspired openers and 6 closure orders in Dublin this week

Enter Bar Pez- a dreamy new wine bar in Portobello