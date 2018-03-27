Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today

Four new Dublin Bikes stations are opening in the city today as part of a scheme to open 15 new stations in the coming months.

From today, users are able to park at George's Lane in Smithfield as well as at three locations in the vicinity of the Grangegorman DIT campus namely St. Brendan’s Way (South), the Clock Tower, and Ivy Avenue (North).

Once the expansion of the system is complete, it will take the number of Dublin Bikes stations in the city up to 116 and the number of bikes up to 1,600.

Including the ones that opened today, the new stations will be at the following locations:

George’s Lane, Smithfield

Grangegorman Lower (South) at St. Brendan’s Way Entrance

Grangegorman Lower (Central) at Clock Tower

Grangegorman Lower (North) at DIT Ivy Avenue Entrance

Rathdown Road

Charleville Road

Avondale Road

Western Way (Broadstone)

Phibsborough Road

Mountjoy Square East

North Circular Road (O’Connell’s)

Merrion Square South

Wilton Terrace (Park)

Killarney Street

Buckingham Street Lower

