Freshii Opening New Store In This Important Dublin Location On Thursday

Global healthy eating fast food restaurant chain, Freshii, is teaming up with Applegreen to open their fifth store for the company's Motorway Services which are already all around Ireland.

It will open its doors in Applegreen at Rathcoole on the N7 tomorrow, Thursday 5th July.

Applegreen currently operates Freshii food outlets in Applegreen Midway just outside Portlaoise on the M7, at Enfield Motorway Services on the M4 westbound, as well as two outlets on the M1 at Lusk (north and southbound).

So, this is a very important spot to have another one to feed those on the go.

The company’s goal is to bring healthy food to the masses with convenience and affordability.

Their menu is meticulously developed and continues to be evolved by their culinary experts and certified nutritionists and caters to a wide range of dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, dairy free and wheat free.

Freshii’s menu includes tossed salads with homemade salad dressings made fresh daily, hot bowls, burritos, healthy wraps, soups, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt and breakfast, all of which can be customised with flavourful combinations from 70+ high quality and colourful ingredients.

Dave O’Donoghue CEO of Freshii Ireland commented:

"Freshii is delighted to make tasty, convenient and affordable nutritional food available to people on the road through Applegreen Motorway services. More and more people are becoming dashboard diners as they are eating meals on the go so it’s important for them to have healthy options on a journey.

"We opened our first Freshii in Applegreen Lusk two years ago and we are thrilled that it has surpassed everyone's expectations.”

