Gardaí Appeal For Witnesses After Yesterday's Hit And Run In Blanchardstown

A 15 year old boy was injured in the incident

Gardaí are investigating after a young boy was struck by a car outside the Blanchardstown Centre on Friday evening.

They have issued a major witness appeal after a teen was involved in a hit and run outside the Shopping Centre..

The victim was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital with a broken leg.

According to 98FM, Reporter with Independent News and Media, Alan O Keeffe said: "Gardai are seeking the car and the driver which was a black BMW 5 series."

He added: "Shoppers were terrified, women were screaming when the car shot past them they said like a bolt of lighting, past the windows of a restaurant and ploughed into the youth."

If you have any information about the hit and run and would like to come forward, you can contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000

