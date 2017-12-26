Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines

The body was discovered this afternoon

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in her 40s at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6.

The discovery was made shortly after 12.30 p.m. today, Tuesday 26th December, 2017.

The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and the body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, 27th December, 2017 the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

