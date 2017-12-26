Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App

A teenage boy was arrested in relation to the incident yesterday

Gardaí believe the victim of a horrific assault in Dun Laoghaire last Saturday was lured to the scene by a dating app.

A 25-year-old woman of Malaysian descent was discovered in a pool of blood nearby the Baths on Queen's Road on Saturday afternoon.

The woman had serious injuries to her neck and arms and was taken to St. Vincent's hospital where her condition has been described as critical but stable.

Yesterday, Gardaí arrested a teenage boy in relation to the incident and he was held in Dun Laoghaire Garda station last night for questioning.

The man has been described as Irish and can be seen in CCTV footage wearing dark clothing and a rucksack.

Now, Gardaí believe that the victim was lured to the spot of her assault via an online dating app, according to The Irish Sun.

A source told the publication:

“This was a horrific attack on this woman, which left her with very serious injuries.

“Obviously the investigation is at an early stage and a motive is yet to be established.

“The attack happened in broad daylight with a number of people doing their Christmas shopping nearby.

“This shows the viciousness of it and any eye witnesses should come forward.”

