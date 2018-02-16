News

Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets

The media briefing took place at the scene of the discovery on Friday morning

Garda Tape

A Garda media briefing surrounding the death of missing woman, Joanne Lee, has confirmed that the woman was found wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets. 

The media briefing took place at the scene of the discovery at 11:30am on Friday morning 

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and believe that she may have been suffocated or strangled. 

The 38-year-old's body was discovered in the wardrobe at a property on Ranelagh Road after Gardaí were called to the scene as part of an investigation into a missing persons case. 

A man who was known to Joanne Lee was at the property when Gardaí arrived and jumped out of a third floor window, sustaining serious leg injuries.

He is now in hospital. 

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets
Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets
The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
Dublin Woman Forced To Call RTÉ's LiveLine To Get An Ambulance For Her Injured Elderly Mother
Dublin Woman Forced To Call RTÉ's LiveLine To Get An Ambulance For Her Injured Elderly Mother
The Killers Have Just Announced An Outdoor Concert In Dublin This Summer
The Killers Have Just Announced An Outdoor Concert In Dublin This Summer
There Are Problems With Dublin Bus AND the Luas This Morning
There Are Problems With Dublin Bus AND the Luas This Morning
Dublin Robber Gets Caught For Crime In Most Stupid Way Imaginable
Dublin Robber Gets Caught For Crime In Most Stupid Way Imaginable
Postmortem Carried Out On Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe In Ranelagh
Postmortem Carried Out On Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe In Ranelagh
Dublin Is Gonna Get Four New Luas Stops – Northside AND Southside
Dublin Is Gonna Get Four New Luas Stops – Northside AND Southside
Family Of Woman Found Dead In Ranelagh Open Up About 'Devastation' At Today's Discovery
Family Of Woman Found Dead In Ranelagh Open Up About 'Devastation' At Today's Discovery
The Body Of A Woman Has Been Discovered In A House At Ranelagh .
The Body Of A Woman Has Been Discovered In A House At Ranelagh .
Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
PICS: Smithfield Has A Brand Spankin' New Gourmet Sandwich And Coffee Shop
Food and Drink

PICS: Smithfield Has A Brand Spankin' New Gourmet Sandwich And Coffee Shop
The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
News

The Body Of A Missing Dublin Pensioner Has Been Found On A Welsh Beach
Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
News

Two Men Allegedly Tried To Lure A Teenage Girl Into A Car In North Dublin
A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go
Lifestyle

A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin