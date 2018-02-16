Gardaí Confirm Body Of Missing Woman Found In Wardrobe Was Wrapped Tightly In Sleeping Bag And Bedsheets

The media briefing took place at the scene of the discovery on Friday morning

A Garda media briefing surrounding the death of missing woman, Joanne Lee, has confirmed that the woman was found wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

The media briefing took place at the scene of the discovery at 11:30am on Friday morning

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and believe that she may have been suffocated or strangled.

The 38-year-old's body was discovered in the wardrobe at a property on Ranelagh Road after Gardaí were called to the scene as part of an investigation into a missing persons case.

A man who was known to Joanne Lee was at the property when Gardaí arrived and jumped out of a third floor window, sustaining serious leg injuries.

He is now in hospital.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.