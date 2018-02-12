News

Gardaí Issue Warning About 'Psychoactive Drugs' In The Capital

They are causing a "serious issue" especially in Dublin's north-inner city.

Screen Shot 2018 02 08 At 12 37 13

The Irish Independent is reporting that there has been nearly 200 incidents linked to psychoactive drugs also known as 'Benzos' and 'Z' tablets in the capital. 

Gardaí confirmed that there has been double the amount of arrests in Dublin compared to the rest of the country and it's especially causing serious issues in Dublin's north-inner city. 

The figures were released in a response to a parliamentary question by Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan who said the drugs were being sold as if they were sweets.

It is being said that people are travelling to the capital from all over the country in order to purchase these drugs.

Gardaí have warned the public that they are now cracking down on these sales and are targeting a number of prolific dealers in the inner city.

Their latest crackdown saw them seize up to €60,000 worth of Xanax tablets. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

