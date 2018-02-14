Gardaí Confirm Manhunt Underway After Vicious Attack In Northside

The Irish Mirror is reporting that Gardaí are launching a manhunt after a vicious attacker punched the Garda driver of Ireland's most senior judge.

The judge, who has not been named, had just been dropped off at the court when the Garda who had been driving him was attacked.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they "are investigating an assault incident that occurred on the 14/02/18 at approximately 9:30am at Smithfield Square.

"The injured party, a man in his 50s, received minor injuries during this incident.

"No arrests have been made and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01-6668200."