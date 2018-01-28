Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital

It will take place on Wednesday.

The Irish Mirror is reporting that a strong Garda presence will be expected at Derek 'Del boy' Coakley Hutch's funeral which is to take place on Wednesday, 30th January.

It will take place in Our Lady's of Lourdes Church in North Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead in Clondalkin on Saturday 20th January.

Hundreds are expected to attend the ceremony and a 'ring of steel' Garda protection will be in place.

This is when serious security operations are put in place and during this ring of steel, Gardaí will check for explosives and search the event before the funeral takes place.

