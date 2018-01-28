News

Gardaí Warn Dubliners About 'Ring Of Steel' Protection Operation In The Capital

It will take place on Wednesday.

Gardai

The Irish Mirror is reporting that a strong Garda presence will be expected at Derek 'Del boy' Coakley Hutch's funeral which is to take place on Wednesday, 30th January.

It will take place in Our Lady's of Lourdes Church in North Dublin.

The 27-year-old was shot dead in Clondalkin on Saturday 20th January.

Hundreds are expected to attend the ceremony and a 'ring of steel' Garda protection will be in place.

This is when serious security operations are put in place and during this ring of steel, Gardaí will check for explosives and search the event before the funeral takes place.

READ NEXT: A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €11K Instead Of €50 From Irish Lotto Draw

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €11K Instead Of €50 From Irish Lotto Draw
Lifestyle

A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €11K Instead Of €50 From Irish Lotto Draw
Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
News

Sports Clubs Are Protesting Against 500 New Homes Being Built In Raheny
Two Dublin Sisters Have Issued An Important Warning To Women
Lifestyle

Two Dublin Sisters Have Issued An Important Warning To Women
This Rathmines House Might Not Look Like Much - But The Inside Will Blow You Away
Lifestyle

This Rathmines House Might Not Look Like Much - But The Inside Will Blow You Away

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin