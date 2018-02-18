Gardaí Visit Former Home Of Joanne and Keith Lee As Officers Wait By His Bedside To Interview Him

Officers believe Joanne arrived at the Ranelagh property in an attempt to reconcile

Gardaí visited the home Joanne Lee had shared with her estranged husband as part of the investigation into her murder.

Joanne's body was found in a wardrobe at a Ranelagh address two days after she had been reported missing.

Her estranged husband Keith Lee was found at the back of the property with severe injuries to his legs and wrists, having jumped from a third storey window at the property shortly after the gardaí were called.

He was saved when an officer used his shirt to bind the wounds and was taken to hospital by ambulance where gardaí await the green light to interview him in relation to the murder.

Yesterday detectives visited the home the pair had shared together in Garristown Co Meath, near to where Joanne's parents live.

A source told The Irish Sun: “Gardai want as much information about the relationship of the couple as possible. The searches that were carried out are routine and hopefully they might learn more as a result.”

Gardaí understand that the couple had been living apart for some time but that Joanne had visited the Ranelagh property in an attempt to reconcile.

