Gardaí Warn Dublin Residents About Robberies In Southside As 'Operation Thor' Continues

Investigations are continuing.

Last week, Gardaí told the Dublin public that 'Operation Thor' was in full effect in the capital.

On Tuesday, they issued a statement to say that the operation had made another important catch in Dublin making that two big successful investigations in less than a week. 

The Armed Support Unit from the DMR and Detectives from Tallaght carried out a number of searches in the Tallaght area this morning, Tuesday 30th January as part of Operation Thor.

Two men (in their 60s and 20s) were arrested in connection with these investigations and are currently in custody in Roxoboro Rd Garda Station and Bruff Garda Station.

A key aspect of the Winter Phase of 'Operation Thor' has been the targeting of organised crime gangs involved in burglaries. 

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5pm and 11pm. We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner.” 

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

