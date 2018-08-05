News

Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution

Dara took her own life a few days after the video went viral

Dara Quigley

A Garda who filmed a woman being detained under the Mental Health Act while walking naked on a street in Dublin will avoid prosecution.

Independent.ie is reporting the matter was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) and an investigation into the garda's conduct was started.

Journalist and online blogger, Dara Quigley took her own life in April 2017 after the video was posted and viewed over 100,000 times.

It is thought that the garda in question was suspended at the time.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman said the investigation was still ongoing, but the Herald has learned that the Garda who filmed Dara will not face criminal prosecution.

However, the Garda may still face disciplinary action when GSOC's investigation is completed.

It is believed that when the incident happened the DPP took a look at the possible criminal aspect of it and decided not to proceed with criminal charges.

It is not known whether the garda at the centre of the investigation has returned to work or will do in the future.

Dara's family said the video caused them a lot of distress which was made worse when her name was published on some websites.

Dara had struggled with addiction and mental health problems in the months and year's leading up to her death.

READ NEXT: Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies

Header Pic / Facebook

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dara quiqley GSOC gardai video footage
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
HSE Confirm Even More Dublin Cases In "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm Even More Dublin Cases In "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning
"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning
U2 Visitor Centre Faces Opposition From Locals
U2 Visitor Centre Faces Opposition From Locals
Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M
Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M
PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
Parts Of Red Line Luas Will Be Closed This Weekend
Parts Of Red Line Luas Will Be Closed This Weekend
PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin
PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Persecution
News

Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Persecution
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
What's On

The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
10 Things Dublin Has That Other Cities Don’t
Best Of

10 Things Dublin Has That Other Cities Don’t
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
Feature

You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group