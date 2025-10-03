Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

The prank has been all over TikTok.

Over the last few days, a prank has been appearing on TikTok and Instagram which involves texting a friend or family member an AI generated image of an intruder in their house.

Now, An Garda Síochána have issued a statement urging people to stop carrying out the prank.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: “An Garda Síochána is aware of a trending prank circulating on social media in which a loved one is sent an AI-generated image of a home intruder.

“Already on a number of occasions this has resulted in the emergency deployment of Gardaí to an ultimately hoax report of burglary.

“This represents a waste of valuable Garda resources and diverts from genuine emergency calls which require a response.

“There is a risk that legitimate emergency calls will not receive the necessary urgent attention, which poses serious safety concerns for those who need our immediate assistance.”

The Garda finished their post, writing: “We urge everyone not to engage in this prank and to consider the consequences that may result from such activity.”