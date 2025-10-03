Search icon

03rd Oct 2025

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Ava Keady

The prank has been all over TikTok.

Over the last few days, a prank has been appearing on TikTok and Instagram which involves texting a friend or family member an AI generated image of an intruder in their house.

Now, An Garda Síochána have issued a statement urging people to stop carrying out the prank.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: “An Garda Síochána is aware of a trending prank circulating on social media in which a loved one is sent an AI-generated image of a home intruder.

“Already on a number of occasions this has resulted in the emergency deployment of Gardaí to an ultimately hoax report of burglary.

“This represents a waste of valuable Garda resources and diverts from genuine emergency calls which require a response.

“There is a risk that legitimate emergency calls will not receive the necessary urgent attention, which poses serious safety concerns for those who need our immediate assistance.”

The Garda finished their post, writing: “We urge everyone not to engage in this prank and to consider the consequences that may result from such activity.”

