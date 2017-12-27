News

Gardai Appeal For Witnesses Of Serious Assault On Dublin Taxi Driver

The incident happened in the city centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a taxi driver at Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2, on December 18.

At 2.30am a taxi driver picked up a fare at the rank on Stephens Green North and the man asked to be taken to Stillorgan. The passenger then became disruptive and the driver stopped on right hand side of Baggot Street across from the Allied Irish Bank.

The man continued to argue with the driver and struck the door of the cab. The driver tried to get out of the car but as he did the man slammed the door and it struck the driver in the face, causing serious injuries to the drivers eye.

Gardai state that they know from investigations that the man walked along Ely Place and back to Stephens Green East towards Earlsfort Terrace, Stephens Green South and Leeson Street. He may have gotten another taxi in that area.

The suspected offender is described as 25 to 30 years, 5'7'' to 5'8'', with short hair with a casual jacket and shirt. The man had a Dublin accent.

Gardaí would like anyone who was in the Baggot Street area on the December 18 at about 2.30am to contact them. 

They are also appealing to the drivers of any cars that may have passed through the area and may have dash-cam footage to call them as well as any taxi drivers working that night who may have picked up anyone fitting the suspect offenders description.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

News

