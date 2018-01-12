News

Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings

The tragic incident occurred overnight

Gardai in Dun Laoghaire who are investigating the discovery of the body a male in a laneway in Dalkey this morning reportedly believe that he may have impaled himself on metal railings in an attempt to get over a gate.

The body was discovered at approximately 8.30am this morning in a lane way that leads to an Apartment block just off Convent road in Dalkey. 

The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a Technical examination.

A source told Dublin Live:

“The dead man has three distinct puncture wounds to his abdomen. He bled out on the ground, just feet from the apartment block where he lived.
“The working theory at the moment is that he was trying to cross these gates on the way home and became impaled on the railings.
"He was quite a big man and it is believed he pulled himself off the railings but the injuries were so bad that he became unconscious as he suffered shock and blood loss."

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

