Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband

She was found dead in a wardrobe two days after he reported her missing

Joanne

Gardai believe the suspect in Joanne Lee's murder is in fact her estranged husband. 

The body of 38-year-old Joanne was found in a wardrobe in a house on Ranelagh Road yesterday afternoon. 

 A man was discovered at the back of the property, suffering from injuries after jumping from a third floor balcony as police approached the scene. 

The suspect, who is being treated at St. Vincent's Hospital, reportedly told Gardai he "had to kill" Ms Lee. 

Speaking at a press conference today, Superintendent Gerry Delmar said the death was being treated as suspicious. 

He said that the body has not yet been positively identified, but that a postmortem is taking place today. 

It's believed the cause of death was asphyxiation, The Irish Independent reports. 

The suspect's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and Garda are planning to speak to him when he is discharged from hospital. 

 "Gardai believe that this man is Joanne's estranged husband," said Supt Delmar. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

