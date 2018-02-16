Gardai Believe The Suspect In Joanne Lee's Murder Is Her Estranged Husband

She was found dead in a wardrobe two days after he reported her missing

Gardai believe the suspect in Joanne Lee's murder is in fact her estranged husband.

The body of 38-year-old Joanne was found in a wardrobe in a house on Ranelagh Road yesterday afternoon.

A man was discovered at the back of the property, suffering from injuries after jumping from a third floor balcony as police approached the scene.



The suspect, who is being treated at St. Vincent's Hospital, reportedly told Gardai he "had to kill" Ms Lee.

Speaking at a press conference today, Superintendent Gerry Delmar said the death was being treated as suspicious.

He said that the body has not yet been positively identified, but that a postmortem is taking place today.

It's believed the cause of death was asphyxiation, The Irish Independent reports.

The suspect's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and Garda are planning to speak to him when he is discharged from hospital.

"Gardai believe that this man is Joanne's estranged husband," said Supt Delmar.

