Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin

The boy ran into a local supermarket to phone for help

Shutterstock 555866047

Garda are investigating an alleged kidnapping attempt of a young boy in the north Dublin village of Rush yesterday morning. 

Dublin Live report that a 10-year-old boy was allegedly approached by a stranger at 11.45am on Whitestown Road yesterday morning who asked the boy to get into his car.

The boy then ran into a local supermarket to raise the alarm and was assisted by staff. He rang to be collected from the supermarket and Gardai are now involved.

A Garda spokesman confirmed to Dublin Live that they are aware of the alleged incident and are currently investigating, saying: "Gardaí are investigating a report of an alleged suspicious approach to a child that is reported to have occurred in the Brookford area of Rush on 3/2/18 at approximately 11:45am.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

