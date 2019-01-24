News

Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today

A section of the road will remain closed 'for a number of hours'

Screen Shot 2019 01 24 At 14 44 30

Gardaí have issued advice to motorists after a collision on the M50 today resulted in at least one fatality.

The collision between a truck and a car took place on the slip road at Junction 5 Finglas (northbound). An update on the Garda Twitter account says that the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

Motorists have been advised to 'remain focused on their driving not cause unnecessary delays.'

m5o collision delays fatal
