Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
A section of the road will remain closed 'for a number of hours'
Gardaí have issued advice to motorists after a collision on the M50 today resulted in at least one fatality.
The collision between a truck and a car took place on the slip road at Junction 5 Finglas (northbound). An update on the Garda Twitter account says that the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.
Motorists have been advised to 'remain focused on their driving not cause unnecessary delays.'
Update: This RTC has now been confirmed a Fatal RTC and Gardaí are at scene. Slip Road will remain closed for a number of hours. Passing motorists on the M50 Northbound at junction 5 are requested to remain focused on their driving and not cause unnecessary delays.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 24, 2019
Comments