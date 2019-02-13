News

Famous Footballer Gary Lineker Trolling Dublin TD About Declan Rice Will Make You Angrier About The Situation

Gary Lineker is also on our enemies list now

Gary Linekar Declan Rice

It's been a couple of hours but we're starting to come to terms with the news that Declan Rice has opted to play for England.

The above statement is obviously a blatant lie.

DOES LOYALTY NOT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU, DECLAN?

There's no two ways about it, Rice is a very talented footballer and was always going to be in demand from his birth country once he started performing well in the Premier League.

But, we knew that no matter what the decision was, there was going to be some slagging from the happier fans.

On this occasion, the happier fans were the English and none more so than former England and Tottenham striker, Gary Lineker.

The prolific goal scorer turned pundit has been very vocal on Match Of The Day about Rice and jokingly said after he scored West Ham's winning goal over Arsenal that he'd pick up a lot of caps in an English shirt.

So, it was no surprise that he was first in to tweet:

"He’s one of our own....He’s one of our own...Declan Rice....he’s one of our own."

Poor old Dublin TD, Noel Rock, just couldn't hack the slagging yet and said "Don’t rub it in Gary. Best, Ireland :("

First, you sh*t on our players and now you're shiting on our hopes and dreams.

Too soon, Gazza. Too soon.

Gary Lineker Declan Rice
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

