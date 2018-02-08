Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues

"If the Government is serious about tackling alcohol, it should start at home..."

The Government has been urged to shut down Dáil bars in Leinster House to show a good example in tackling harmful drinking.

The Irish Independent reported that independent TD Michael Collins said that if the Government really want to tackle Ireland's alcohol issues, it should introduce legislation to close the Dáil bars.

He said: "People who get up at 7.00am or 8.00am and work hard all day do not have any alcohol to drink or the opportunity to drink it and are now afraid to call in for a pint on the way home because the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 finished that practice."

"If the Government wishes to continue attacking the drink industry, it should start by closing the Dáil bars."

Collins added: "That would be an honest way to start tackling drink issues. It should lead by example."

However, Deputy Mattie McGrath disagreed, saying: "I do not agree with my colleague about the Dáil bar."

He added: "I like to bring visitors and others to the bar in the evenings, and the Dáil bar also provides jobs."

READ MORE: Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway