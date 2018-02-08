News

Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues

"If the Government is serious about tackling alcohol, it should start at home..."

Pints

The Government has been urged to shut down Dáil bars in Leinster House to show a good example in tackling harmful drinking.

The Irish Independent reported that independent TD Michael Collins said that if the Government really want to tackle Ireland's alcohol issues, it should introduce legislation to close the Dáil bars.

He said: "People who get up at 7.00am or 8.00am and work hard all day do not have any alcohol to drink or the opportunity to drink it and are now afraid to call in for a pint on the way home because the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 finished that practice."

"If the Government wishes to continue attacking the drink industry, it should start by closing the Dáil bars."

Collins added: "That would be an honest way to start tackling drink issues. It should lead by example."

However, Deputy Mattie McGrath disagreed, saying: "I do not agree with my colleague about the Dáil bar."

He added: "I like to bring visitors and others to the bar in the evenings, and the Dáil bar also provides jobs."

READ MORE: Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
The Extra-Long Luas Is Causing One Big Problem In Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning About Chimneys During Cold Weather
These Are The Areas Infected In Leinster By Irish Water's "No Drink No Wash" Warning
These Are The Areas Infected In Leinster By Irish Water's "No Drink No Wash" Warning
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Recall Warning About These Type Of Laptops
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Recall Warning About These Type Of Laptops
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Lifestyle

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin