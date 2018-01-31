Hallelujah - DCU's Goujons Have Finally Been Restored To Their Former Glory

DCU's goujons are a thing of beauty, much-loved by the students and missed by alumni.

That's why when The Nubar decided to reduce its portion size from five goujons to four early last year, the people wouldn't stand for it.

An online campaign to reinstate the fifth piece of chicken was mounted by then-Student Union President Dylan Kehoe, using the hashtag #BringBackOurGoujon.

#BringBackOurGoujon as someone who is not in DCU yet but has tried the goujons I am disgusted that they're being taken away😂 — Gina🌹 (@dreamsofgina) February 10, 2017

It made headlines across the nation, but it has only now achieved its goal permanently.

Earlier today Nubar took to Facebook to announce the news.

A proud day for student activism.

