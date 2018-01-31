News

Hallelujah - DCU's Goujons Have Finally Been Restored To Their Former Glory

Justice is served

Shutterstock 102889427

DCU's goujons are a thing of beauty, much-loved by the students and missed by alumni. 

That's why when The Nubar decided to reduce its portion size from five goujons to four early last year, the people wouldn't stand for it. 

An online campaign to reinstate the fifth piece of chicken was mounted by then-Student Union President Dylan Kehoe, using the hashtag #BringBackOurGoujon.

It made headlines across the nation, but it has only now achieved its goal permanently. 

Earlier today Nubar took to Facebook to announce the news. 

A proud day for student activism. 

READ NEXT: A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Hallelujah - DCU's Goujons Have Finally Been Restored To Their Former Glory
Hallelujah - DCU's Goujons Have Finally Been Restored To Their Former Glory
A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital
A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital
Con Man Pulls The Cruelest Of Scams On Elderly Dublin Lady To Rob Her Money
Con Man Pulls The Cruelest Of Scams On Elderly Dublin Lady To Rob Her Money
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Wrap Up Warm – It's Gonna Be Absolutely Baltic In Dublin All Day
Wrap Up Warm – It's Gonna Be Absolutely Baltic In Dublin All Day
A Man Has Just Been Shot In The Northside Of Dublin
A Man Has Just Been Shot In The Northside Of Dublin
One Of Dublin's Busiest Roads Will Be Closed From 9pm Onwards For Maintenance
One Of Dublin's Busiest Roads Will Be Closed From 9pm Onwards For Maintenance
U2 Will Now Play FOUR Shows In Dublin This Year After Two Additional Dates Were Confirmed
U2 Will Now Play FOUR Shows In Dublin This Year After Two Additional Dates Were Confirmed
Famous Irish Star Is Objecting To €40m Hotel Planned For Capital
Famous Irish Star Is Objecting To €40m Hotel Planned For Capital
Gardaí Warn Dublin Residents About Robberies In Southside As 'Operation Thor' Continues
Gardaí Warn Dublin Residents About Robberies In Southside As 'Operation Thor' Continues
A Tallaght Apartment Block Had To Be Evacuated Due To A Serious Underground Fire
A Tallaght Apartment Block Had To Be Evacuated Due To A Serious Underground Fire
Watch: This INSANE Fight Broke Out After A Schools' Rugby Match In Donnybrook Last Night
Watch: This INSANE Fight Broke Out After A Schools' Rugby Match In Donnybrook Last Night
A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital
News

A Proposal On Dublin Nightclubs Could Change Nightlife Forever For The Capital
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
Lifestyle

Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
Con Man Pulls The Cruelest Of Scams On Elderly Dublin Lady To Rob Her Money
News

Con Man Pulls The Cruelest Of Scams On Elderly Dublin Lady To Rob Her Money
There's A Father Ted Pub Quiz And Episode Screening In A Bar On Dame St Next Month
Food and Drink

There's A Father Ted Pub Quiz And Episode Screening In A Bar On Dame St Next Month

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin